Waterloo addresses e-cigs, recycling

Possession of an e-cigarette by a minor is now a fineable offense in Waterloo, per an ordinance amendment approved last week by the city council.

This step was taken in hopes of curbing what has been described as an epidemic in the local schools.

The council voted in favor of revising its code of ordinances dealing with alternative nicotine products, which are defined as a “product or device not consisting of or containing tobacco that provides for the ingestion into the body of nicotine, whether by chewing, smoking, absorbing, dissolving, inhaling, snorting, sniffing, or by any other means.”

All persons under the age of 18 found in possession of an alternative nicotine product will be issued a city ordinance violation in the amount of $50. A second offense is subject to a $75 fine and the third offense carries a $100 fine.

An e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device that simulates the feeling of smoking tobacco. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a “vapor,” that the user inhales. E-cigarettes contain carcinogens and chemicals that can cause respiratory problems.

Alderman Clyde Heller said this city ordinance is similar to one approved a few years ago dealing with public fighting that has been successful in greatly reducing in-school scuffles…>>>

