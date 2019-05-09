Water conservation order lifted

Illinois American Water has lifted the water conservation measures requested of Metro East customers.

Water use is now unrestricted.

The order to conserve water came out on Sunday after a levee south of Illinois American Water’s facility on Chouteau Island broke and flood waters overtook critical infrastructure.

Illinois American Water said crews worked around the clock to make repairs to infrastructure impacted by flood waters. Crews constructed and installed a new pump at the company’s booster station.

All filter units were placed in service at the East St. Louis water treatment plant to assist with needed water flow. Transfer pumps were also installed at the East St. Louis facility to intake additional raw water.

Crews also worked with divers to assess the infrastructure damage at Chouteau Island. As a result of this work, repairs were completed, allowing the team to restore full water service to the Metro East area.

“Our goal was to continue to provide uninterrupted water service to our customers, including fire protection and sanitation services in all our communities. We asked our customers to help us by conserving water use,” said Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern division. “We thank them for their help. We want to thank our customers for their efforts to conserve water as we completed these repairs. We also appreciate the show of support for our team. We are proud to be a part of the Metro East community.”