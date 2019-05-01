Washausen named new Gardner pricipal

Jessica Washausen

The Waterloo School Board approved Jessica Washausen as the new principal for Gardner Elementary School during its April 15 meeting.

Washausen is the current assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School.

She is taking over for Dawn Ivers, who is resigning as Gardner principal at the end of the school year to open a new child care center in Waterloo called The Backyard Learning Center.

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen as Gardner Elementary’s principal and cannot wait to continue Gardner’s legacy of excellence,” Washausen said. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity and look forward to working with elementary families and staff.”

Superintendent Brian Charron said Washausen will do a good job filling Ivers’ shoes…

