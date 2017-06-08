Wallace makes all-state team

Following a sensational senior season that included a state runner-up finish, Valmeyer High School baseball standout Easton Wallace has been selected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2017 Class 1A All-State Team.

Wallace, who recently signed a letter of intent to further his baseball playing days at Kaskaskia College, posted a .450 batting average and .783 slugging percentage this spring to lead the Pirates.

His 27 doubles led the entire St. Louis area by plenty, and his 46 RBIs ranked second overall. Wallace, a third baseman, also hit four home runs and scored 46 runs for the Pirates this season.

Wallace’s 186 career varsity hits over four years are a school record at VHS.