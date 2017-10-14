Walk with ghosts this Friday the Thirteenth

It was a hot July night in Prairie du Rocher. The year was 1889. Mrs. Aubuchon and Mrs. Connor were sitting outside around midnight visiting because it was too hot to sleep.

As the two chatted, an entourage of more than 40 wagons and 13 groups of soldiers were traveling down the road outside of the village. Mrs. Connor turned her attention to the group and saw them rolling a casket with them.

“Isn’t that a funeral coming?” she asked.

Despite the size of the group, the procession made no noise and disappeared into the small cemetery outside of town, never to be seen again.

Many in Prairie du Rocher know the story. And while none are recorded to have ever seen this again, many believe, including Randolph County Historical Society board member Julie Gangloff, that stories such as this “Phantom Funeral” are commonplace for the small village located on the outskirts of Monroe County.

“Prairie du Rocher is like that,” she said. “It’s kind of a hub for that kind of activity.”

Gangloff will help draw from the positive energy she said spirits provide as she plays the part of a Hoodoo priestess during the Creole House and Village Haunting Memory Walk taking place this Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This Randolph County Historical Society event begins at the Creole House located at 218 Market Street. For more information, go to rchistorical.weebly.com. The event includes a walking tour to highlight the history of the village and the Creole House…>>>

