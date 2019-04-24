Voluntary recall of certain Schneider’s meats

Schneider’s Quality Meats in Waterloo is voluntarily asking its customers to return or discard certain cooked meat products due to sodium nitrite levels that were determined to be slightly in excess of the regulatory limit by a state agency.

Sodium nitrite is a preservative that fights harmful bacteria in meats.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Meat and Poultry Inspection announced the recall on Tuesday. The meat products under recall are polish sausage, large and regular bologna, wieners, franks, krackow and kielbasa produced from May 1, 2018 through April 19, 2019.

The problem was discovered Monday by a BMPI consumer safety officer while performing routine formulation verification activities. BMPI discovered that the establishment’s formulation for the use of sodium nitrite exceeded the regulatory limit.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“We are being proactive with the BMPI and have contacted the local health department,” Schneider’s stated in its public health advisory. “We have corrected this mistake and have taken steps to prevent it from happening again. We apologize for any inconvenience and are dedicated to providing our customers with the safe tasty product we are known for.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Harrold “JR” Wallace, quality manager of Schneider’s Quality Meats, at 618-939-5252.

“I have and would continue to feed my family with these products at these levels of sodium nitrites,” Wallace told the Republic-Times.