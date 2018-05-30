Vision takes shape for new Christian school

Forming a Christian school in Monroe County seemed like a far-off notion when a committee came together last summer to explore the possibility.

But with some help from the community and a spiritual advisory board serving as a guide, the Monroe County Christian School organization is well on its way to executing its vision.

“We still believe it’s reasonable to expect (everything) to come together to make the school happen next year,” said retired pastor Will Hesterberg, who serves on the spiritual advisory board.

The three pieces the organization continues to work on include personnel, enrollment and funding. Hesterberg said last Tuesday that the non-profit entity has raised a total of $24,000…>>>

