 VHS grad dies in motorcycle crash

VHS grad dies in motorcycle crash

By on June 25, 2019 at 1:39 pm
Katie Busby

A Monroe County native and former officer in the Belleville Police Department died Monday morning following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

Media outlets reported that the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 4.4 just after 4:25 a.m.

Katie (Joellenbeck) Busby, 28, lost control of her motorcycle, went off the roadway and was thrown from the bike, police said.

She was a 2009 graduate of Valmeyer High School. Most recently, Busby worked for the Federal Reserve Banking Institution Law Enforcement Unit in St. Louis. 

Visitation is set for 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

Funeral services take place 10;30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

For the full obituary, click here.

