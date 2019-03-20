VFD seeks tax rate hike

Floyd Floarke

The Valmeyer Fire Protection District is asking voters to allow them to raise their tax rate in the April 2 election.

The rate change the fire district is requesting would raise the tax rate limit by .161138 percent for taxes in 2019 that are payable in 2020.

“The fire district takes only a small percentage of each owner’s property tax dollars,” a document outlining the reasons for the increase states. “The referendum asks to raise that only a small percentage.”

To provide citizens with more information, including why the increase is necessary, the fire district hosted a public meeting on Thursday.

Perhaps the most significant reason for the hike is the fire district has seen costs go up in recent years from unfunded government mandates…

