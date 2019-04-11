Vehicle strikes house
By Republic-Times
on April 11, 2019 at 1:53 pm
Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the report of a vehicle that struck the garage portion of a residence at 1516 Clover Ridge.
There were no reports of injuries at the scene, but minimal structural damage was reported to the brick residence.
