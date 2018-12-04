Vehicle off roadway on Route 158
By Republic-Times
on December 4, 2018 at 12:04 pm
Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 11:55 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Route 158 just east of Route 3 near Centerville Road for a vehicle that slid off the roadway in wintry conditions.
A responding police officer informed emergency radio dispatch that the 90-year-old male driver sustained a laceration to his forehead in the crash, but injuries were otherwise minor.
