The Columbia Fire Department responded about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle on fire at 232 Hillcastle Drive that was catching the nearby woods on fire.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.