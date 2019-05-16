Van strikes fire hydrant in Waterloo

Pictured is the scene of the incident Thursday morning in Waterloo.

A minivan struck a fire hydrant about 10 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Fourth Street and Church Street in Waterloo. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Currently water pressure is low, but city crews will soon be turning off the water,” the City of Waterloo posted on Facebook shortly after the incident. “Water will be shut off from Church Street down to Moore Street and on each side of Fourth Street.”