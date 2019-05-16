Van strikes fire hydrant in Waterloo

A minivan struck a fire hydrant about 10 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Fourth Street and Church Street in Waterloo. No injuries were reported in the incident.
“Currently water pressure is low, but city crews will soon be turning off the water,” the City of Waterloo posted on Facebook shortly after the incident. “Water will be shut off from Church Street down to Moore Street and on each side of Fourth Street.”
Henry O.C. Knaust, 68, died May 11, 2019 at his...
One local high school softball team has reached the end...
It’s regional playoff time for Class 1A baseball schools Gibault,...
The Waterloo Junior High School girls track team completed an...
The Republic-Times newspaper coverage area will be well-represented at the...
The Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated Wesclin, 2-0,...
A tree was dedicated May 4 at the Monroe County...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.