Valmeyer woman was Marine during WWII

As the U.S. military presence that was so dominant a factor in World War II continues to disappear, there is a tendency to remember it as an all-male force.

But women were part of the 12.5 million in uniform then, including Valmeyer resident Lucy Engbring. From 1944 to 1946, she was U.S. Marine Corporal Lucy Martino.

Today, it is nearly impossible to categorize her. But for sure, in various capacities, she has been and continues to remain close to our military.

A Milwaukee, Wis., native, she graduated from South Division High School in June 1941. Her high school sweetheart, Jerry, graduated a semester later.

Engbring attended Wisconsin State Teacher’s College in Milwaukee before heading off to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she eventually majored in journalism.

Engbring told of her days at UW, including the thousands of servicemen attending there preparing for combat. She told of writing letters to several after they left and getting them returned marked “Deceased.”

“I felt I had to do something, and I decided to join the Marine Corps in 1944,” she said. “That wasn’t a very popular decision with my mother.”

Engbring went to recruit training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. She wanted to leverage her college accomplishment into an officer’s commission, but that required her to be 24 years old. She was just 21…>>>

