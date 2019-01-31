Valmeyer police looking into suspicious person report

Valmeyer police are investigating a possible suspicious person report following an early Wednesday afternoon incident at a residence on Falcon Pointe.

At 12:45 p.m., police received a report that a 6-foot-tall, older white man with gray hair and glasses and wearing gray pants and a black jacket knocked on the front door of a home. When a girl in her teens answered the door, he opened his jacket to partially expose a badge and pistol on his hip.

“He didn’t identify himself or a department,” Valmeyer Police Chief Tom Andres said.

The man stepped inside the residence and displayed two photos of individuals, asking if they lived there, police said. After the girl said she did not recognize those pictured, he exited the residence without further incident. The man did say the correct name of the adult homeowner during his questioning of the girl, police said.

“We’re continuing to investigate this incident and it’s extremely likely this could be a simple case of an individual conducting an investigation or a background check and had the correct name of property owner but the wrong address,” Andres said. “That being said, it is common practice and a professional courtesy to advise the local police department or agency outside of yours that you will be conducting business or an investigation so as to avoid an incident such as this from happening.”

The man left in an unmarked police style 2012 or 2013 silver Chevrolet Impala with a black spotlight, which was seen on surveillance cameras entering and leaving the village within about 10 minutes.

“We strongly believe this to be an isolated incident and if anyone has any information regarding this case, we ask them to please call the Valmeyer Police Department at 618-935-2300 or Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651,” Andres said.