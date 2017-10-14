Valmeyer native reflects on Vietnam

Jim Stumpf is known for annual return trips to his hometown of Valmeyer, where he coordinates a reunion with the Valmeyer High School Class of 1953.

If Stumpf catches someone he knows, he may engage them in a long but friendly chat and will take the opportunity to boast about his new home in Florida.

But Stumpf has another side to him not everyone knows about.

“The Vietnam War,” a Ken Burns documentary recently featured on PBS, gives a detailed account of the war that raged between the Vietcong and U.S. soldiers for 20 years. Stumpf, however, can share his personal story of what he experienced as an Air Force veteran.

The former navigator began his service in 1959 and was deployed to Vietnam in 1969, where he served for a year. Stumpf was in the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron stationed in Laos, which served as a test unit for laser-guided bombs…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the October 11 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.