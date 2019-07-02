Valmeyer Jaycees celebrating 50 years

Pictured, from left are founding officers of the Valmeyer Area Jaycees Faygene Rippelmeyer, Lowell Ahrens, Dwight Ahrens, Dale Rose, Larry Mehrtens and Larry Andres with the chapter’s charter in 1969. Other charter members were Jim Richards, Jerry Giffhorn, Bill Clark, Alvin Yarbrough, Larry Mueller, Alvin Mehrtens, Allan Goldschmidt, Eddie Melliere, Clayton Schneider, Gerald Woodcock, John Dobill, Raymond Langsdorf, David Guttman, Earl Roy, Roger Hoffmann, David Ahrens, Curtis Henke, Eric Plasterer and Nolan Rippelmeyer.

Anyone who has been to Borsch Park has seen the Valmeyer Area Jaycees’ handiwork.

That chapter of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce, a leadership training and civic service, has built restrooms, grandstands and three pavilions at the park.

“The park in general is something the Jaycees have put a lot of time into,” chapter president Kyle Kipping said. “I would say the park is one of our biggest accomplishments and biggest milestones.”

There are numerous other examples of the Valmeyer Jaycees’ efforts, and the community is honoring the organization for 50 years of service at the Valmeyer Mid-Summer Celebration this weekend.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Valmeyer Jaycees: 50 Years of Golden Memories.”

“It’s a big deal for us, especially when you look back at everybody who’s been a part of it,” Kipping, a Valmeyer resident, said. “For anything to last 50 years, I think it’s something special and should be celebrated. We’re proud of everything the Jaycees have accomplished, and we’re going to keep working toward supporting the community and doing projects for the next 50 years and more.”

