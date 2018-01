Valmeyer High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times on January 26, 2018 at 1:28 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School boys basketball team coached by Rick Crossin.

The Pirates improved to 10-10 on the season with a 51-33 victory at Father McGivney on Friday.

Valmeyer has three players (Michael Chism, Philip Reinhardt and Owen Miller) averaging double digits in scoring this season.

(Corey Saathoff photo)