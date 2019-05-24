Valmeyer High School Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School baseball team. The Pirates (18-14) captured their fourth straight regional title with a 4-1 victory over New Athens at the Class 1A New Athens Regional on Saturday. Valmeyer has won seven straight games entering Wednesday’s sectional showdown with Carrollton in Greenville.

