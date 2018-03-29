Valmeyer High School Baseball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on March 29, 2018 at 1:44 pm
Members of the 2018 Valmeyer High School baseball team are, from left, front row, Gibson Sippel, Drew Shevlin, Jacob Rowold, Konnor Stellhorn, Jacob Niebruegge and Jake Kempfer; second row: Logan Seidler, Tyler Kempfer, Cole Juelfs, Ryan Brinkman, Riley McCarthy, Sam Fitzwilliam and Philip Reinhardt; and back row: Logan Whitlock, Evan Thien, Andrew Whipple, Jake Krekel, Michael Chism, John Fausz, Henry Weber and Drew Maus. (Sean McGowan photo)
The Valmeyer High School baseball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The defending Class 1A state runner-up Pirates are off to a 6-1 start this spring, including recent wins over Gibault, Okawville and Sparta. (Sean McGowan photo)
