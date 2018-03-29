Valmeyer High School Baseball | Team of the Week

The Valmeyer High School baseball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The defending Class 1A state runner-up Pirates are off to a 6-1 start this spring, including recent wins over Gibault, Okawville and Sparta. (Sean McGowan photo)

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.