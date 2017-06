Valmeyer High School Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School baseball team, which advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state title game on Saturday in Peoria before falling to Peoria Heights. The Pirates finished their historic season with a record of 28-10 and have won 50 games the past two seasons.

