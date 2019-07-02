Valmeyer fielding 2 Jr. Legion squads

Valmeyer’s Henry Weber dives into first base on a pickoff attempt by Steeleville last summer.

The winning baseball tradition at both the junior high and high school levels in Valmeyer has spilled over into the summer with the successful implementation of an American Legion baseball program over the past few years.

Last year, Post 901 featured both junior and senior legion squads.

This summer, Post 901 fields two junior legion baseball teams.

Valmeyer 1 is 5-3 on the season with a 5-1 league record entering play this week.

Mike McCarthy serves as head coach with Mike Fausz assisting Valmeyer 1.

