Valmeyer 1 Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer 1 Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball team. Valmeyer 1 defeated Valmeyer 2, Worden and Bethalto to win the District 22 Tournament played at Borsch Park over the weekend. The team advances to the Fifth Division Tournament in Breese, which begins Thursday. Valmeyer 1 is 13-5 on the season.

