Valentine embodies spirit of service

When he’s not at his shop overseeing a crew of skilled mechanics, Ken Valentine is out in the community, providing leadership to area youth and raising scholarship money for their future.

His service ranges from teaching kids how to shoot a rifle to chairing committees in different volunteer organizations. Consequently, those who know the 61-year-old man would say he embodies the spirit of service.

It’s for this reason the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce has chosen Valentine as the latest recipient of its community service award.

“The Community Service Award is presented annually to a citizen or organization of Waterloo whose achievements have a positive effect on the quality of life in our community; who has involvement in community service through business, civic, or charitable affiliations; and has demonstrated dedication to providing excellent service,” the Chamber included in its announcement recognizing Valentine.

Valentine, a quiet and humble man, shared feelings of astonishment when asked about receiving the accolade.

“I was quite surprised,” he relayed. “Many have told me, ‘You’re quite deserving,’ and I don’t quite feel that way. But I’m honored and grateful.”

The Valentine family name is well established in Waterloo, as Ken's late father, Wes, started Valentine Auto Body in 1968

