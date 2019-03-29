Unlocked vehicles entered in Valmeyer

One person has been charged and another is in custody following two burglary reports earlier this week involving unlocked pickup trucks in Valmeyer.

The incidents, which Valmeyer Police Chief Tom Andres classified as isolated, took place early Tuesday morning on North Cedar Bluff Drive and Stonehill Ridge. Neither of the trucks were stolen, but Andres said damage discovered inside indicates these were attempts to steal the vehicles.

On Thursday, Matthew H. Warren, 32, of Festus, Mo., was charged with burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a converted vehicle, possession of a firearm without FOID and possession of methamphetamine in connection with this incident. The burglary charge involves a 2006 Ford truck in the 100 block of North Cedar Bluff Drive, according to court information.

More charges are pending, police said, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department leading this investigation.

Although this was an isolated incident, Andres reminded Valmeyer residents to always lock their vehicles and homes for safety.