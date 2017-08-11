 Two Wednesday crashes in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Two Wednesday crashes in Columbia

By on August 11, 2017 at 4:52 pm

Columbia emergency services worked two Wednesday crashes on Admiral Parkway/Route 3.

At 4:27 a.m., Nicholas Meier, 37, of Waterloo, was traveling southbound in the right lane of Admiral Parkway approaching Mark Drive when he came upon a 1999 Ford F-350 driven by Matthew Wyatt, 47, of St. Louis stopped in his lane. Meier was unable to stop his 2004 Toyota Camry in time and ran into the rear of Wyatt’s truck. Wyatt was cited from driving on a suspended driver’s license.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a 1992 Ford semi-truck with a flatbed trailer tractor trailer driven by James Hollingsworth, 50, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was traveling northbound on Admiral Parkway approaching the intersection with North Main Street when a red Pontiac headed south on Admiral Parkway turned left onto North Main in front of Hollingsworth. In his attempt to avoid a collision, Hollingsworth’s truck ran into the median, where it jackknifed. Witnesses at the scene confirmed Hollingsworth’s account. No tickets were issued.


Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net