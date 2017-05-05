Two vehicle crash on Route 3 at Schneiders

Waterloo Police and Fire and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 next to Schneider’s Quality Meats at about 3:45 p.m. The initial reports indicated that there were no injuries. Traffic was diverted to the right-hand lane on northbound Route 3.

Sean McGowan Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net