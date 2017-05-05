Two vehicle crash on Route 3 at Schneiders
By Sean McGowan
Waterloo Police and Fire and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 next to Schneider’s Quality Meats at about 3:45 p.m. The initial reports indicated that there were no injuries. Traffic was diverted to the right-hand lane on northbound Route 3.
Pictured is one of the vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon’s crash on Route 3. (Sean McGowan photo)
