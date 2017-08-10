Two-vehicle crash on North Market Street

Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries and road blockage at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Market Street at Covington Drive.

The vehicles involved in the accident included a white Chevy Malibu and red Chevy Cavalier. At least one person was transported for unknown injuries to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters redirected southbound traffic into the northbound lane as emergency personnel worked to clean debris from the accident off the street.