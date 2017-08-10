Two-vehicle crash on North Market Street
By Sean McGowan
on August 10, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries and road blockage at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Market Street at Covington Drive.
The vehicles involved in the accident included a white Chevy Malibu and red Chevy Cavalier. At least one person was transported for unknown injuries to a nearby hospital.
Firefighters redirected southbound traffic into the northbound lane as emergency personnel worked to clean debris from the accident off the street.
Pictured are the vehicles that were involved in the afternoon accident on Market Street at Covington Drive. (Sean McGowan photo)
