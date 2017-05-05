Two Saturday night car fires in bottoms

Area fire departments were busy Saturday evening as two vehicle fires were reported in the county off Bluff Road.

The first call came in about 8:30 p.m. in Columbia. It was reported in the bottoms near Mozel. First responders were briefly delayed by a train, and when they arrived on the scene, they found a 2017 BMW fully engulfed with no one around.

The second call was just more than an hour later. Valmeyer first responders were called to an address on Bluff Road for another fully engulfed vehicle. Witnesses initially said the vehicle was near both an empty residence and a barn, but it was neither. It was extinguished without incident.

There were no injuries reported from either fire scene and the causes of the fires are being investigated.