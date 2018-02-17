Two local swimmers make state

Two local swimmers qualified for state by virtue of successful performances Saturday at the IHSA Springfield Sectional.

Columbia High School sophomore Carter Nelson placed first in both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle events to advance to state for the second straight year. He posted winning times of 46.99 seconds in the 100 and one minute, 42 seconds in the 200.

Gibault Catholic High School sophomore Max Kostelac placed second in the 50 yard freestyle event to also qualify for state. He became the first Gibault swimmer to accomplish such a feat. His time in the 50 was 21.66 seconds. Kostelac also placed fourth in the 100 yard freestyle, just missing a state berth in that event.

The IHSA Boys State Swimming Meet takes place next weekend at Evanston Township High School near Chicago.