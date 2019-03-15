Tuesday morning pursuit ends in St. Louis County

Cahokia and Dupo police participated in the Tuesday morning pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen out of Missouri and then a burglary in progress on the Illinois side that eventually resulted in an arrest in St. Louis County.

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said the pursuit went from Mousette Lane in Cahokia to I-255 south to Exit 9 in Dupo, then north on Main Street in Dupo to Route 3 north through Cahokia. The vehicle got stuck by a train in Sauget and ended back on Route 3 south to I-255 south, crossing over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri, he said.

“We terminated, but followed with no lights and sirens until the vehicle finally came to a stop on I-55 at Reavis Barracks,” Smith said. “After a short foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody. Cahokia PD will be issuing the charges.”

A FOX2 news helicopter captured video of the pursuit about 7 a.m. The SUV was reported stolen from a location in Maryland Heights, and at one point the vehicle was traveling 115 miles per hour, the news station reported.