Truck stolen in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating the theft this week of a black 2006 Ford F350 from the lot of Quality Collision, 1353 N. Illinois Route 3.

The truck, which was parked at Quality Collision to be worked on, was last seen on the lot at 5:30 p.m. Monday and was reported stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.