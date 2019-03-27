Truck stolen in rural Columbia

Pictured is the stolen truck and trailer.

Police are investigating the Monday theft of a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and attached 16-foot trailer while parked on a field road off Steppig Road in rural Columbia.

The owner of the truck said he drove his Polaris Ranger from the trailer to conduct work on the nearby levee and when he returned to the truck in the afternoon, it was gone.

The truck was unlocked with its keys inside when it was stolen, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. A handgun from inside the Silverado was also stolen, the sheriff said, but the gun was recovered from inside a separate stolen truck found Tuesday in Hillsboro, Mo. Police have two suspects in custody.

The Silverado has not yet been located, however.