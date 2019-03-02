Truck drives through Waterloo gas station

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded to the Mobil On The Run gas station at 1000 N. Illinois Route 3 early Sunday afternoon after a white Chevrolet Silverado drove through the front of the store, causing extensive damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2:10 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was a male, and there were three employees working inside the gas station at the time of the crash.

Mobil On The Run remains closed until further notice.

This is the second time a vehicle has driven through the front of this gas station in recent years.