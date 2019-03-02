 Truck drives through Waterloo gas station - Republic-Times | News

Truck drives through Waterloo gas station

By on March 3, 2019 at 3:54 pm

Pictured is the scene of Sunday’s crash at Mobil On The Run in Waterloo. (Nick Meyer photo)

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded to the Mobil On The Run gas station at 1000 N. Illinois Route 3 early Sunday afternoon after a white Chevrolet Silverado drove through the front of the store, causing extensive damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2:10 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was a male, and there were three employees working inside the gas station at the time of the crash.

Mobil On The Run remains closed until further notice.

This is the second time a vehicle has driven through the front of this gas station in recent years.

Pictured is another image from Sunday’s crash.

