Training crucial in bridge save

Columbia Police Department Sgt. Josh Bayer was instrumental in talking a suicidal man off a steel structure underneath the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to safety the evening of April 13.

Despite the issue falling under the jurisdiction of the St. Louis County Police Department and Mehlville Fire Department, those first responders requested Bayer’s help on I-255 because he is certified in Crisis Intervention Team training…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.