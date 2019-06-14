Train vs. tractor crash in Fults

Pictured is the scene of the crash Friday evening in Fults. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

Several emergency agencies responded shortly after 8 p.m. Friday to a fatal crash involving a train and a farm tractor with multiple train cars derailed in the area of Fults Road at Bluff Road in rural Monroe County.

Fire and smoke were seen upon the arrival of responders. It is believed hazardous materials were also involved in the incident.

Among the responding agencies were the Maeystown, Prairie du Rocher, Valmeyer, Waterloo and Columbia fire departments, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMA and Monroe County EMS.

Union Pacific officials were dispatched to the scene as well as the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Check for more information as it becomes available.