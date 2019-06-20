Trailer stolen in Waterloo

Pictured is the type of trailer that was stolen on Floraville Road in Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a trailer taken from the area of 1500 Floraville Road in Waterloo.

The stolen item is a 2015 PJ trailer owned by Trin Daws, who is a sergeant with the Waterloo Police Department.

“My trailer was recently stolen from a storage lot just outside Waterloo,” Daws posted on Facebook. “There are certain things that distinguish it from others like it. I not only want it back, but I want the person held responsible. I’m offering a $200 reward for anyone giving a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call MCSD Detective Justin Biggs at 618-939-8651, ext. 244.