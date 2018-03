By Republic-Times on March 5, 2018 at 10:53 am

Morning rush hour traffic was backed up for miles following a three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Monday on Interstate 255 westbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel assisted other agencies in responding to the crash.

Witness reports indicate that a red car crossed the median, striking a black car and white pickup before hitting the guardrail.

Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.