 Top Shooters burglary under investigation - Republic-Times | News

Top Shooters burglary under investigation

By on January 28, 2019 at 12:05 pm

Top Shooters Sports Bar is located at 531 Old State Route 3 in Columbia.

Columbia police are investigating an early Sunday morning burglary to Top Shooters Sports Bar, located at 531 Old State Route 3.

The burglary was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. A rear door was forced open with an undisclosed amount of items taken from the building.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between 1:30 and 7 a.m., police said.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

Republic-Times

