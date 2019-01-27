Top Shooters burglary under investigation

Columbia police are investigating an early Sunday morning burglary to Top Shooters Sports Bar, located at 531 Old State Route 3.

The burglary was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. A rear door was forced open with an undisclosed amount of items taken from the building.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between 1:30 and 7 a.m., police said.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.