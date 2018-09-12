Tigers ride out storm for 14-0 win

It was well worth the wait for the Dupo High School football team, which had its Friday night home game against South Fork suspended due to storms.
The teams were locked in a scoreless tie when play was stopped with 1:27 remaining in the first half.
When the game resumed Saturday afternoon, Dupo came away with a 14-0 victory. The Tigers are now 2-1 under first-year head coach Joe Day.
“Our kids continue to buy into the process and improve each week,” Day said.
Dupo quarterback Tyler Kyle was 16-of-22 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He added another 105 yards rushing.
Devin Similey continued his amazing season, hauling in six catches for 178 yards…>>>
