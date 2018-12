By Republic-Times on December 12, 2018 at 6:39 pm

Waterloo fire and police departments, along with Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and EMS, responded at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Warren Drive.

There were no injuries reported.

Traffic was restricted to one lane in each direction for about 45 minutes as first responders worked to clear the vehicles.