Three local golfers advance to state

Three local high school golfers advanced to this weekend’s state golf tournaments by virtue of strong performances Monday in the sectional round.

Waterloo High School golfer Tre Wahlig and Columbia High School golfers Mikaela Kossina and Casey Wagner all qualified as individuals for state.

Wahlig shot a 76 at the IHSA Class 2A Carbondale Boys Golf Sectional on Monday to lead the Bulldogs and qualify for state. Waterloo placed seventh as a team at the sectional following a second place showing in last week’s regional at Annbriar Golf Course.

Wahlig will compete this weekend at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Kossina and Wagner shot an 81 and 82, respectively, at the IHSA Class 1A Centralia Girls Golf Sectional on Monday to lead the Eagles and qualify for state. Columbia just missed qualifying for state as a team, placing fourth behind Marquette.

Last Wednesday, Kossina became the first CHS girls golf regional champion at Okawville, shooting a 74 to lead the Eagles to a second place team finish.

Kossina and Wagner will compete this weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Minerva.

The Gibault boys golf team placed sixth as a team at the Class 1A Effingham Sectional on Monday, failing to qualify anyone for state.