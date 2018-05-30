Theft from Rural King in Waterloo

A retail theft was reported about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Rural King in Waterloo.

Police said two Hispanic males wearing Cardinals shirts left with power tools from the store and drove north toward Columbia in a white Ford Focus with Missouri plates.

A Columbia police officer spotted a car matching that description and began following, after which the suspect vehicle accelerated north on Route 3 at speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour and ran through multiple red lights, prompting a quick termination of pursuit.

St. Louis County police were notified of the incident, but Waterloo police said that as of Thursday morning the suspects have not been located. The incident remains under investigation.