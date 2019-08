By Corey Saathoff on August 14, 2019 at 11:06 am

A 12-year-old Waterloo girl has already accumulated quite a list of golf accomplishments and is driven to succeed even further in the sport.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Reese Kite said of her favorite sport. “I love to compete.”

Chris Kite said he took his daughter along to the driving range at JB Golf Tee in Columbia when she was 5 “just for fun” and was impressed with Reese’s swing right away…

Read more in this week’s Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.