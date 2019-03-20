The man behind Columbia’s council race

William Wilson

The Columbia City Council aldermanic race on April 2 features three challengers tied to an outspoken independent contractor currently embroiled in a lawsuit against the city.

Ward I alderman Steve Reis is challenged by Jay Riddle, Ward II alderman Steve Holtkamp by Harold McCarty and Ward IV alderman Kevin Martens by Pat McDermott. Only Ward III alderman Jeff Huch is running unopposed.

“I’m responsible for recruiting those three to run,” local developer William Wilson said of Riddle, McCarty and McDermott. “In two more years there are at least three (more aldermen) who will be contested — I’ll make sure of it.”

Wilson, owner of Laurie Homes, sued the city last year after being denied an occupancy permit for a house he was building on Lakeshore Drive when it was discovered he was building it four feet too close to the street. A subsequent request for a variance from the city for the property was denied and Wilson filed a lawsuit against the city. It is ongoing.

Read more in the March 20, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.