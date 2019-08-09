 Teen injured in Red Bud stabbing - Republic-Times | News

Teen injured in Red Bud stabbing

By on August 9, 2019 at 11:58 am

A Wednesday night stabbing at Lincoln Park in Red Bud resulted in serious injuries to a 15-year-old male.

According to the North County News, the incident occurred shortly after 8:10 p.m. and involved three minors.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a St. Louis hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Two young males, ages 13 and 16, were taken into custody by Red Bud police and are being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

All three teens involved in this incident are from Red Bud, the North County News reported.

“Two juveniles were taken to the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center,” Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker said. “Both juveniles will appear in court on Monday, at which time I will request they continue to be detained through the remainder of the proceedings. Due to the severity of allegations, I may request they be transferred to adult court.”

Republic-Times

