Swimmers making return to state

Columbia’s Carter Nelson and Gibault’s Max Kostelac, both juniors, qualified for this weekend’s IHSA state swimming meet by virtue of solid performances Saturday at the Edwardsville Sectional.

Nelson won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle events to advance to his third straight state meet.

Kostelac placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle to qualify for his second straight state appearance.

The state swimming meet takes place this Friday and Saturday at New Trier High School in Winnetka, which is located just north of Chicago.

Nelson posted a first place time of 21.02 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle at Edwardsville. Kostelac’s time was 21.72 seconds….>>>

Read more in the February 20, 2019, issue.

