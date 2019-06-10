 Suspected truck thief in custody - Republic-Times | News

Suspected truck thief in custody

By on June 10, 2019 at 1:01 pm
John Shea

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that a Granite City man wanted in connection with the recent theft of a pickup truck near Valmeyer is now in custody.


Police were searching for 29-year-old John M. Shea after charges of unlawful possession of a stolen or converted vehicle were issued.


Shortly before 9 p.m. on May 26, deputies responded to 1452 State Route 156 for the report of a stolen 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck.


“Due to the great work by the responding deputies and the St. Peters (Mo.) Police Department, the vehicle was recovered a short time later in St. Peters, Mo.,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said.

Bond for Shea is set at $50,000.

