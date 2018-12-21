 Suspect nabbed for meth, stolen gun south of Hecker - Republic-Times | News

Suspect nabbed for meth, stolen gun south of Hecker

By on December 23, 2018 at 10:13 am

A 33-year-old Belleville man was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding police, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm following an early Sunday morning incident south of Hecker.

Shortly after midnight, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a silver car that was speeding southbound on Route 159 in Hecker, but the car continued south at a high rate of speed. The deputy terminated pursuit and alerted neighboring agencies to be on the lookout. It was determined a short time later that the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed north of Red Bud, prompting a search that included K-9 units and thermal imaging equipment.

The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody. He remains at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo pending arraignment on the multiple felony charges.

