Sunset Overlook zoning debated

Sunset Overlook was dealt a blow in its battle to continue operating the way it wants, as the Columbia Plan Commission voted Monday against recommending the property be rezoned.

At the public hearing on the matter, which about 50 people attended, the Ingolds requested their property be rezoned from a C-1 Neighborhood Business District to a C-2 General Business District.

That would have allowed them to continue many of the operations nearby residents had complained about in a recent lawsuit.

Sunset Overlook owners Bill and Julie Ingold, residents who filed a chancery injunction against the business and members of the public all spoke on the issue at the meeting…>>>

Read more in the March 13, 2019, issue.

